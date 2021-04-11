$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $39.37. 123,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.72. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,672.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

