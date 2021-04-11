$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.90. Highwoods Properties reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

HIW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 458,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

