$0.87 EPS Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Sanofi posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 14.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

