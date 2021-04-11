$0.88 EPS Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. salesforce.com reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

NYSE:CRM opened at $231.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.01. The company has a market cap of $213.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,256,366 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 64,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 23.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

