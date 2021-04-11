$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. ASGN reported sales of $990.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

NYSE:ASGN traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.73. 226,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. ASGN has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in ASGN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

