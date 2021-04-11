$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. Insperity posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

NSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.46. 129,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,279. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

