$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NYSE:BERY opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $63.24.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

