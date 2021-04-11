$1.43 EPS Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.43. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.94. 226,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,806. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after purchasing an additional 161,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,002,000 after purchasing an additional 380,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $66,462,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.