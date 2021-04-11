$1.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $34.09 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

