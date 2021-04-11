$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $7.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at $20,208,938.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

