10,170 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.35. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.65.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

