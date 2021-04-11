10,886 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

KBE stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

