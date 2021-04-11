11,431 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

