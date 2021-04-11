115 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COKE opened at $303.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $310.99.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

