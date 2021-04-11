124 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,076,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,491,000 after purchasing an additional 168,997 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $264.23 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.37 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.47, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,564 shares of company stock worth $2,908,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.