$131.06 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report $131.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.27 million and the lowest is $129.30 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $121.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $540.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.25 million to $544.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $569.23 million, with estimates ranging from $564.71 million to $576.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

EVTC opened at $39.56 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,565. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $35,829,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

