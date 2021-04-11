15,804 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $869,000. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $3,567,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 332,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

MOS opened at $31.47 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

