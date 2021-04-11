$16.10 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post sales of $16.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.25 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $17.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $72.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.41 million to $82.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.59 million, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $137.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million.

OGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,396,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,593,795. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $708.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

