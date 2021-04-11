1,600 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $143.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,254 shares of company stock valued at $18,225,231 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

