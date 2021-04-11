1,698,841 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,698,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,989,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.