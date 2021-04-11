$183.94 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post sales of $183.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.34 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $188.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $513.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.50 million to $521.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $533.61 million, with estimates ranging from $524.07 million to $542.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CASH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. 72,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $48.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In other news, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 35,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,383,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $1,503,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,352 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,845,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,881,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 104,002 shares during the period. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.