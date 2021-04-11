19,275 Shares in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,275 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,267 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 109.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,397 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fossil Group by 386.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,430 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 47,224 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

