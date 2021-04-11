$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $700,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

VBLT opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.