203,500 Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 203,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 138,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 4,283.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 486,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 475,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $36,324,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

