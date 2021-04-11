$21.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post $21.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.10 million and the highest is $23.09 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $22.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $99.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $111.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.44 million, with estimates ranging from $103.60 million to $141.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of RC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 656,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $748.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

