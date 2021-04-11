$214.49 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce $214.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.18 million and the lowest is $185.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $351.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of HGV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. 613,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,676. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.54 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $28,770,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

