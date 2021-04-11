$3.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to announce sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. Newmont reported sales of $2.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

NEM stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,672,787 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1,446.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.