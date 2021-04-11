$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report sales of $3.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $14.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.12 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

NYSE:EOG opened at $71.77 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $2,454,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 45,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.