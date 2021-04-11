$332.44 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report $332.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $362.42 million and the lowest is $272.36 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $245.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBM. Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.88. 896,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

