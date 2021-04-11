$36.04 Million in Sales Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will report $36.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.81 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $21.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $186.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.50 million to $187.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $262.51 million, with estimates ranging from $246.06 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,327,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,958,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $7.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.45. 167,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,441. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.32 and its 200 day moving average is $185.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $252.25.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

