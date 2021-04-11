424 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1,581.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

