55,095 Shares in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. FMR LLC boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in GlycoMimetics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

GLYC stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $148.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

