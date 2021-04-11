$562.94 Million in Sales Expected for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will announce $562.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $557.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $570.27 million. MRC Global posted sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $763.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

