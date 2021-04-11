59,752 Shares in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 96,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter.

FIDI opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.

