6,012 Shares in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $39.80 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $570.33 million, a PE ratio of -84.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

