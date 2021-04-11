$7.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $7.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.94 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.80 billion to $28.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.77 billion to $29.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 813,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,341,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,087. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $60.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

