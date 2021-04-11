$74.55 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report $74.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.20 million. Veritex reported sales of $74.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $302.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $304.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $315.40 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $315.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,497 shares of company stock worth $1,980,402. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. Veritex has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

