$781.98 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce $781.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.00 million and the lowest is $749.40 million. ResMed posted sales of $769.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total value of $291,675.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,437. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.16. 392,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

