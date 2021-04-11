8,042 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,042 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $77.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.22.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

