832 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $269.95 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.03 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.24.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

