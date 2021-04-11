AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.65.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV opened at $107.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

