Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 2,645 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 369.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $417.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.56 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.54.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

