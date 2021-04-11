Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Purchases 178 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $412.98. 3,052,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.29 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

