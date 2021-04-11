Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 6,230 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.17 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

