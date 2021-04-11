Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) by 412.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.71% of Acasti Pharma worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $96.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.45. Acasti Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

