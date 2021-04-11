accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 566.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 420.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. accesso Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 739 ($9.66). The company has a market cap of £292.63 million and a P/E ratio of -8.37.

In related news, insider Bill Russell purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

