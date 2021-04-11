Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 31,301 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 785,664 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.3% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $174,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 148,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $162.30 and a 52 week high of $255.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

