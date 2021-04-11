Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 63.7% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $104,577.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 63.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,113,750 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

