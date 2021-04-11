Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) Insider Buys £10,000 in Stock

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) insider James Gerald Leahy purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

James Gerald Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, James Gerald Leahy sold 3,000,000 shares of Active Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

AEG stock opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £36.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. Active Energy Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

