Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

ADBE stock opened at $504.04 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.75 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $240.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

